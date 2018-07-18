STUDY: The Internet Is Giving Teens ADHD

They did a study to confirm what most parents deep down already know?

A new study published Tuesday in The Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) suggests heavy internet use increases ADHD symptoms in teens.

When researchers surveyed 2,587 high-school students, they found that those who engaged in 14 different digital-media activities multiple times a day had increased odds of developing ADHD symptoms. The activities included checking social-media sites, texting, online chatting, and posting one's own photos, videos, blogs, or status updates.

According to the study, the risk of developing ADHD grew by 11 percent with each additional media activity. "This study raises new concerns whether the proliferation of high-performance digital media technologies may be putting a new generation of youth at risk for ADHD," one researcher told Mashable.

