STUDY: It's Impossible Not to Dance When You Hear Music

There have been, like, 75,000 songs over the years about how when you hear your jam you can't help but start dancing. And now science is backing that up.

Researchers at the University of Oslo in Norway found that our bodies start instinctively moving when we hear music . . . and it's almost impossible to NOT dance and just stand still.

Even if you don't THINK you're dancing, our brains are so programmed to like music that your body is making tiny movements to the beat . . . like tapping your foot or nodding your head.

Just make sure to avoid anything like this...

Video of Elaine Benis Dances from Seinfeld

