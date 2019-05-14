STUDY: People Gossip an Average of 52 Minutes a Day

Gossip, girl!

A new study published in the journal Social Psychological and Personality Science finds that the average person spends 52 minutes a day talking about other people behind their backs--but that most of that gossiping isn't negative in tone. "We actually found that the overwhelming majority of gossip was neutral," says study author Megan Robbins.

"About three-quarters of the conversation we heard in our sampled conversations was neither positive nor negative." Overall, about 15 percent of the snippets of gossip that researchers analyzed included negative judgments. Researchers also found that women and men gossip in equal amounts and that extroverts are more likely to gossip than introverts.

