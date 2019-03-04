STUDY: You Can't 'Recover' Lost Sleep on Weekends

Christopher Depner and Ken Wright are researchers in Integrative Physiology at the University of Colorado-Boulder, focusing on the science of sleep. They just published research about how 'catching up' on sleep affects our metabolism, insulin production, and liver function.

They hooked three groups of subjects into hardware like this for nine days, so they could measure subtle changes in bodily functions and weight gain as they ate and slept. One group was allowed to sleep for nine hours a night over the course of the study. The second group could only sleep five hours each night. And a third group slept 5 hours a night on weeknights, but could also sleep as much as they wanted on the weekends.

"We found that the weekend even ad libidum recovery sleeps- getting as much sleep as you wanted to wasn't sufficient to reset our metabolism," Wright told Newsy.

"They still gained the same amount of weight after the weekend as the people who didn't get the weekend recovery sleep," said Depner. "So that small change in food intake didn't protect them from weight gain. Actually in the people who got we can recovery sleep their muscle and their liver were worse after the weekend versus before."

In short, sleeping more on weekends doesn't seem to work. Instead, we might be better served sticking to a set amount of rest each night.

