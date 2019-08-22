STUDY:There's Actually No Such Thing as a "Crazy Cat Lady"

Meow you know...

A new study has determined there's no such thing as a "crazy cat lady." The findings, published in the journal Royal Society Open Science, show that owning lots of cats doesn't mean a person is anxious, sad or mad. "We found no evidence to support the 'cat lady' stereotype: cat-owners did not differ from others on self-reported symptoms of depression, anxiety or their experiences in close relationships," the study states.

"Our findings, therefore, do not fit with the notion of cat-owners as more depressed, anxious or alone." CNN notes that the new study echoes a 2017 study from University College London, which likewise found no link between cat ownership and the development of psychotic symptoms.

