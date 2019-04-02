SURVEY: 1 in 5 People Turn Down a Wedding Invitation Due to Cost

Weddings are becoming more expensive and not just for the bride and groom.

A new Bankrate survey finds one out of five Americans declined a wedding invitation because it was simply out of their budget.

One-third of those who declined, say not going damaged their relationship with the happy couple.

And one-quarter of those who said "no" to the invite also refrained from sending a gift.

The survey found attendees did spend lots of money to wish the couple well as it costs an average of $628 to attend the event.

When it comes to destination weddings, more than half of Americans think it's in poor taste for a couple to have one.

The experts surveyed agreed couples planning a destination wedding should not expect family and friends to attend.

