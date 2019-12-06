SURVEY: Everyone Wants Gift Cards for the Holidays

The question comes up every year: what types of gifts would someone like to get this holiday season?



The answer is simple: gift cards.

For the 13th year in a row, the National Retail Federation found gift cards are the most popular on holiday wish lists and are requested by 59% of those surveyed.



According to the survey, 52% of people would rather have clothing or accessories while 35% would like books or other media.



Also, women are "significantly" more likely likely than men to ask for gift cards. By significant, they mean 67% more likely.

Remember when we spoke to our resident "scrooge" Bob Bitterman last year about this very issue?

