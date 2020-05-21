SURVEY: Four Big Events We've Missed During Lockdown

Have you missed any BIG events in the last few months because of the lockdown? A new survey, conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Canva, found the average person has missed FOUR of them. Here are the eight most common events we've missed . . .

1. Birthday parties. 64% of us have missed at least one of them.

2. Weddings, 49%.

3. Graduation ceremonies, 49%.

4. Baby showers, 47%.

5. Graduation parties, 47%.

6. Funerals, 44%.

7. Anniversary parties, 43%.

8. Divorce parties, 28%. (Are there really that many divorce parties?)

The survey also found we've been to an average of five VIRTUAL parties since the lockdown began. And birthdays top that list as well.

The top virtual events we've attended are birthday parties . . . baby showers . . . anniversaries . . . graduations . . . and weddings.