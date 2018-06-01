SURVEY: Teens Are Ditching Facebook in Droves

Is Facebook becoming the social media site for parents and grandparents?

Three years ago, Facebook was the #1 social media site among 13-to-17-year-olds in the U.S.; now it's fourth.

According to a new survey by Pew Center Research, YouTube, Instagram and Snapchat are the three most popular social media platforms among American teens, with 85 percent saying they use YouTube, 72 percent using Instagram and 69 percent using Snapchat. Only 51 percent claimed to use Facebook.

"The social media environment among teens is quite different from what it was just three years ago," the study's lead author Monica Anderson notes. "Back then, teens' social media use mostly revolved around Facebook. Today, their habits revolve less around a single platform."

