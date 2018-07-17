Target Holding Mega Online Sale To Counter Amazon Prime Day

While Amazon Prime Day got off to a rocky start with site outages being reported, Target decided to try and pick up the slack.

At Target’s sale, if you spend over $100, you can qualify for free six-month membership in their same-day shipping program.

They are also touting the lack of membership requirements in its sale which runs through the day today. Amazon’s deals are only available to Prime members, though new users can get a free Prime trial for a week in order to shop the sale.

Some of the deals available today include:

Spend $100 on Target.com on July 17 and get a free six-month membership for same-day delivery, shopped by Shipt (nearly $50 in savings)

30% off Target-exclusive home brands

25% off cookware, small appliances and floorcare

25% off beauty and personal care

Sale on select top toy brands, including Disney Princess, Little Tikes and NERF

Spend $20, save $5 on books

30% off Target-exclusive kids’ home brands

Up to 30% off top Google products, including Google Home, Chromecast, and more

Up to 30% off Graco baby gear

Free shipping on next-day Target Restock delivery orders on July 17

The sale last through the day today (Tuesday).

Click Here to read more.