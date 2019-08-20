Target Launches New Private Brand With More Than 2,000 Items

Target?....Target you said?....

Target has announced the launch of a new private food and beverage brand called Good & Gather, USA Today reports.

The first 650 Good & Gather products will be in Target stores nationwide on September 15, and will include salads, cheese, granola, sparkling water, deli foods, fruit squeezers, frozen fruit, fresh vegetables, chips and nutrition bars. Another 2,000 Good & Gather products, which will display the "g" logo, will be in stores by the end of 2020. Target is also phasing out three of their older private food brands: Archer Farms, Simply Balanced and Market Pantry. “We are not going to take away those products our guests love until we have an even better solution under the Good & Gather brand,”

Target exec Stephanie Lundquist told the outlet. The Good & Gather line will be made without artificial flavors, sweeteners, synthetic colors or high-fructose corn syrup, and carries a money-back guarantee.

