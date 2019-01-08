Target Is Selling a Personal-Sized Heart-Shaped Reese's Cookie Skillet

Calories don’t count on Valentine’s Day, especially for those riding solo. After all, heart-shaped treats are one of the greatest gifts of the holiday. And because Target is always prepared, it already has a Reese’s chocolate chip cookie ready to go in a heart-shaped skillet.

The 3.4-ounce cookie mix is perfect for sharing with a loved one — or keeping to yourself. The cookie is made with Reese’s peanut butter chips and chocolate chips, so it’s a pretty sweet way to spend the day.

The kit is only $7, which is a great deal considering it comes with the heart-shaped cast-iron skillet. But if peanut butter isn’t your thing, Target also has a Hershey’s Special Dark Chocolate brownie mix in a heart-shaped skillet. Be aware that this one is a tad smaller at 2.4 ounces, so you’ll probably want to keep this one ~to yourself.

