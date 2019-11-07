Target Will Start Black Friday on Thanksgiving Day

Black Friday is turning into Black Thursday.

Target announced its Black Friday store hours for the 2019 holidays on Wednesday. The store will open at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day for the second year in a row.

Stores will close at 1 a.m. on Friday and reopen at 7 a.m. later in the day.

Target's holiday hours were the same last year. The year prior, Target was open from 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving to midnight on Black Friday. In 2016, the store was open from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

While retailers like Target and Kohl's have announced that their Black Friday hours will start on Thanksgiving, at least 14 retailers have already announced that they will stay closed on the holiday this year.

Target said it would hire more than 130,000 store workers for the holidays. To motivate them and its regular store workers, Target employees and executives have used the motto "WWABD: What Would A Badass Do."

Click Here to read more.