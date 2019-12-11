Tech Company Develops Christmas Dinner in a Can for Gamers

No one is immune to the stress in organizing Christmas dinner – Christmas is a time spent with family surrounding the dinner table stockpiled with food, eating and laughing our way into a food coma.

Others enjoy their Christmas on their own which is fair enough- but a “Christmas Tinner” may be taking it a little too far!

Tech retailer GAME released an affordable £2 ($2.64) Christmas dinner in a can in 2013 for hardcore gamers who spend their Christmas playing games online who don’t want to leave the chair.

This cylinder can of three-in-one Christmas dinner includes turkey, potatoes, broccoli, bread sauce, sprouts, stuffing and mince pies.

This year, there’s now a new release of the Christmas Tinner cans that include a vegan and vegetarian take on the more Christmas classic dishes with a whopping 12 layer plant-based dinners.

This includes a chocolate cake with custard to start the layer, then vegan gravy, mushroom wellington, pigs in aubergine blankets, tofu and stuffing, as well as your go-to winter vegetables including squash, carrots, sprouts and broccoli, red cabbage and parsnips, vegan cheese, olives and grapes and vegan bacon.

The vegetarian can is even wilder as it’s packed with 12 layers of nut roast, cauliflower cheese, gingerbread pancakes, Toblerone and potatoes and there’s also halloumi in there among the vegetables.

It’s a popular concept because, in the United Kingdom, the tech retailer had to respond to the shift in consumer behavior habits and demand and make sure that their products appealed to the larger consumer audience.

GAME

The Christmas Tinners have already sold out online.