Thai Soccer Team May Need to Learn to Scuba to Get Out of Cave

Experts are warning that the 12 boys and their soccer couch found trapped in a flooded cave in Thailand this week may need to learn to scuba dive--and in some cases, even to swim--in order to get out.

"The evacuation must speed up," Interior Minister Anupong Paojinda told The Bangkok Post. "Diving gear will be used. If the water rises, the task will be difficult. We must bring the kids out before then." He added, "Diving is not easy. Those who have never done it will find it difficult, because there are narrow passages in the cave. They must be able to use diving gear. If the gear is lost at any moment, it can be dangerous to life."

The AP reports that the coach and his charges, who range in age from 11 to 16, became trapped in the cave by flooding after entering it on June 23.

Video of See moment divers reach teens trapped in cave

Click Here to read more.