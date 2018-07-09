Thailand Cave Rescue: 8 Team Members Out, 5 Still Trapped

Four more members of the soccer team players who've been trapped inside a cave in northern Thailand since June 23 were brought out safely this morning--this, in addition to the four boys who were rescued yesterday.

BBC reports that a team of 90 expert divers--40 from Thailand and 50 from overseas--worked together to guide the boys through darkness and submerged passageways for 2.5 miles to the entrance. According to Thai authorities, the boys are in "good health."

However, more team members--including the coach--still require rescue. Efforts are expected to continue but officials say the rescuers have a three to four-day window to carry out their operation due to heavy rainfall and more forecast for the coming days.

