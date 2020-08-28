"Billboard" put together a list of the 100 greatest music video artists of all time, which is meant to celebrate those "who have given the most to the music video, whether through heavy rotation on MTV, millions of views on YouTube, or other mediums that predate both."

Here's the Top 10:

1. Madonna

2. Michael Jackson

3. Beyoncé / Destiny's Child

4. Janet Jackson

5. Missy Elliott

6. Lady Gaga

7. Duran Duran

8. Britney Spears

9. Jay-Z

10. Nirvana

Click Here to see the full list.

I wonder if Don Johnson made the list with this gem.