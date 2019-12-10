The Best Florida Man Headlines of 2019

By now, we all know who Florida Man is.

Or, at least, we get the joke.

Earlier this year, a viral social media trend – the Florida Man Challenge – became a game: Google "Florida Man" followed by your birthday and find out what news headline turns up.

The Florida Man joke is meant to imply that just one guy – Florida Man – is responsible for all of it, according to the website Know Your Meme. Oh, if only!

In any case, Florida Man kept right on going in 2019 and we're already awaiting the first Florida Man story of the new decade.

In the meantime, catch up with all that Florida Man has been up to this year.

Florida man accused of giving beer to an alligator

A Hobe Sound man is accused of enticing an alligator to bite his arm and pouring beer into the reptile's mouth after his friend caught it. [FULL STORY]

Young alligator beaten, given cigarette on video; Florida man arrested

Being on probation for grand theft didn't stop a Lehigh Acres teenager from stealing two cars and filming himself abusing a young alligator. [FULL STORY]

Florida man nearly loses leg – and life – to alligator while hunting hogs

"Sometimes you're just in the wrong place at the wrong time. That gator was looking for dinner and I was it," James Boyce, 46, of Palm Beach Gardens said. [FULL STORY]

Florida woman uses machete to save venomous coral snake from cat

Michelle Redfern's first instinct when she saw a 2-foot-long coral snake slithering in her garage Wednesday morning was to grab a machete or start the rhyme: "Red touches Black, Friend of Jack; Red touches Yellow, Kill a Fellow ... Black on yellow, deadly fellow..." [FULL STORY]

A Florida man fed a kinkajou. The next morning, the 'super aggressive' exotic creature attacked him

Michael Litersky, 37, noticed the exotic raccoon-like animal outside his girlfriend's home on the night before the attack and left it some watermelon. When he opened the door to leave for work the next day around 5:45 a.m., the kinkajou was waiting for him. [FULL STORY]

Trapper plays with alligator until it tires, pulls it from Florida pool

Celebrity trapper Paul Bedard said he was able to pull the nearly 9-foot alligator out of the water once it grew tired from playing with him in the pool. He put a snare on its mouth and taped it. [FULL STORY]

Florida man pleads guilty to killing sawfish by removing extended nose with power saw

Federal prosecutors say a Jacksonville man faces charges for killing a sawfish, which is listed as an endangered species. [FULL STORY]

Slice of pizza convinced Florida man to end police standoff

A Gulf Breeze man who allegedly harassed his family using Coldplay lyrics and threats of violence from his "Nazi prison associates" was convinced to end his standoff with police for a slice of pizza, according to police reports. [FULL STORY]

Florida man brings drugs to a drug bust, gets himself busted

A Milton man was put in jail after allegedly walking up to the scene of a drug bust while carrying meth in his pocket, according to an arrest report. [FULL STORY]

Florida man charged with impersonating officer for McDonald's discount

A 48-year-old man was arrested and charged with impersonating an officer after police say he used his old credentials as a federal corrections officer to get a McDonald's discount. [FULL STORY]

Florida man parks Smart car in kitchen so Hurricane Dorian won’t blow it away

Patrick Eldridge parked his Smart car in his Jacksonville kitchen to protect it from Hurricane Dorian. [FULL STORY]