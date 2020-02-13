"The Masked Singer" Embarking on Extensive U.S. Tour

Fox announced that The Masked Singer is hitting the road. More specifically, the costume-heavy music competition show is embarking on a 45-city-plus concert tour starting on May 28 in Detroit...and there's a St. Louis date!

According to a website for the tour, the format of the in-person show will be slightly different than the one on its TV counterpart. Although “your favorite characters from the hit Fox TV show [will be] brought to life live on stage," the gigs promise "surprise celebrity hosts"--comprising people who did compete on the TV show--as well as "amazing new performances" and a "mystery celebrity [that] will be unmasked in every city." The show's current slate of panelists or performers won't be present, however.

