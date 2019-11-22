The One Thing Bobby Flay Won't Serve on Thanksgiving Anymore

Celebrity chef Bobby Flay is famous for his culinary talents, television shows, and restaurant ownership. As one of today’s top chefs, fans expect the Food Network star to have his Thanksgiving meal planned far in advance. While he may not always be sure of everything he’ll serve on the food-laden holiday, Flay knows one item that he’ll be avoiding.

According to Food & Wine, Flay welcomes the opportunity to host the annual holiday each year, inviting 40 to 50 guests into his home for the special dinner. Flay consistently tries to communicate a central theme related to current events through his menu.

“It might sound corny, but I always try to do something as a conversation piece, giving thanks and taking a moment to talk about something that occurred over the year,” he said. “Some people say grace at the table, and we just talk for a couple of minutes about people who are in a less good place than we are at that very moment. Then eating ensues.”

Flay has proven himself as a master in the kitchen, and his loyal fans know he is also an expert mixologist. From hard lemonade to bourbon-infused root beer floats, Flay knows his way around the bar. Yet there is one concoction he now refuses to serve on Thanksgiving.

“I used to make cranberry martinis, but I don’t anymore because people get drunk up on those,” he said, according to Food & Wine. “It’s basically just red vodka. It’s a bad idea. By 6:30 p.m. people are like, walking into walls.”

As a replacement on the turkey-themed holiday, he’ll often offer coquito as a beverage since it’s rich and can’t be consumed in large quantities. Flay will also assign his guests specific types of wine to bring to ensure variety, as well as dessert. “I don’t want to make dessert; it’s just too hard with everything else going on,” he said. “When you’re the chef, the pressure is always on.”

