Theatergoers Can Now Sing Along to "Bohemian Rhapsody"
More than 750 theaters across North America will add the special screenings
January 11, 2019
If you've been avoiding going to see Bohemian Rhapsody because you just don't think you can stop yourself from singing along, well, now's your chance. Starting Friday, you'll be able to attend a sing-along screening of the Queen biopic, which just won best picture at the Golden Globes.
More than 750 theaters across North America will add the special screenings, which will show a version of the film that includes the lyrics to all the songs on screen, Variety reports.
The movie is the highest-grossing music biopic of all time, per Entertainment Weekly. Many on Twitter were excitedly anticipating being able to sing along. "Bonus: Group singing delivers huge health benefits," reads one reaction.
Click Here to read more.