Therapy Dogs for Parkland Shooting Survivors Get Own Yearbook Page

A crew of therapy dogs have helped students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School make it through their difficult year and now the pups are getting their due.

BuzzFeed reports the Parkland, Florida, high school's yearbook has dedicated an entire page to "class photos" of the doggos. The 14 furry friends are posed just like the students and all have their names listed. Students at the high school are still trying to emotionally deal with the mass shooting that took place at their school in February 2018.

"This year we wanted to give proper representation of our school and who we are now without giving so much focus to what happened to us in the past," said rising editor-in-chief Caitlynn Tibbetts. "The therapy dogs are the one thing from last year that is permanent and positive."

This is the article I needed to see today.

"Grateful Parkland Students Honor Therapy Dogs With Yearbook Page" https://t.co/CGMaBaEBFq pic.twitter.com/COicyoQIy9 — Lisa 'shall furnish' Beckman (@SnowmanBlues) May 17, 2019

twitter can be toxic sometimes so here’s a break from that. the therapy dogs at my school are going to prom together-- pic.twitter.com/L6MZtF0Z2V — Alexandra | MSD Strong✧*ೃ༄ (@alexandrasullx) May 4, 2019

Click Here to read more.