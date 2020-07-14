There's a Website That Generates a Cool '90s Music Festival

Missing all the big music festivals this summer? Maybe this'll help. Some guy created a website that randomly generates massive '90s music festivals that you can actually watch.

Here's how it works: This guy compiled a huge list of acts that did music festivals back then in the UK . . . because he's British.

When you click on the site, you automatically get a festival loaded with dozens of bands on two stages. Don't like your choices? You can generate a new festival with the click of a button.

And here's the best part: When you click on a band's name, you can watch a video of them performing at some festival in the '90s. So all you're really missing from a legit festival experience is the $8 bottled water and, you know, that smell.

And there's really something for everyone. They've got Johnny Cash, R.E.M., George Clinton, Rob Zombie, Alanis Morissette, Smashing Pumpkins, the Verve, Living Colour, the Pixies, the Kinks, Coldplay. . . you name it.

Click Here to check it out!