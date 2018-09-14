Tic-Tac-Toe, Tickle Me Elmo & Chalk among Toy Hall of Fame finalists
Three inductees to be announced at a Nov. 8 ceremony.
September 14, 2018
The National Toy Hall of Fame in New York state announced finalists for its 2018 induction class, including Magic 8 Ball, Masters of the Universe and Uno.
The National Toy Hall of Fame, located at The Strong National Museum of Play in Rochester, announced 12 finalists this week that will be whittled down to three inductees to be announced at a Nov. 8 ceremony.
The finalists are:
American Girl Dolls.
Chalk.
Chutes and Ladders
Fisher-Price Corn Popper
Magic 8 Ball
Masters of the Universe Toys
Pinball
Sled
Tic-Tac-Toe
Tickle Me Elmo
Tudor Electric Football
Uno
