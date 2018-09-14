Tic-Tac-Toe, Tickle Me Elmo & Chalk among Toy Hall of Fame finalists

The National Toy Hall of Fame in New York state announced finalists for its 2018 induction class, including Magic 8 Ball, Masters of the Universe and Uno.

The National Toy Hall of Fame, located at The Strong National Museum of Play in Rochester, announced 12 finalists this week that will be whittled down to three inductees to be announced at a Nov. 8 ceremony.

The finalists are:

American Girl Dolls.

Chalk.

Chutes and Ladders

Fisher-Price Corn Popper

Magic 8 Ball

Masters of the Universe Toys

Pinball

Sled

Tic-Tac-Toe

Tickle Me Elmo

Tudor Electric Football

Uno

