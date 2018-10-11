Time To Stock Up on Stamps! Prices Are Going Up...Again

The U.S. Postal Service is seeking to increase the price of its first-class stamp by 5 cents to 55 cents to help stem its mounting red ink. If approved by regulators, the 10 percent increase to the cost of mailing a 1-ounce letter would be the biggest since 1991.

The price of each additional ounce would go down, from 21 cents to 15 cents.

The planned increases will include a five-cent hike in the price of a First-Class "Forever" stamp from 50 cents to 55 cents. The cost of each additional ounce will drop to 15 cents. The post office says a 2-ounce stamped letter, such as a typical wedding invitation, will cost 70 cents to mail, which is actually one cent less than the current rate.

The price of a Forever stamp rose from 49 cents in January 2018. Forever stamps purchased for 50 cents before the rate increase will still be valid after the price goes up to 55 cents.

Here's the complete list of planned postage increases:

The proposed Mailing Services price changes include:

Letters (1 oz.)

50 cents

55 cents

Letters additional ounces

21 cents

15 cents

Letters (metered 1 oz.)

47 cents

50 cents

Outbound International Letters (1 oz.)

$1.15

$1.15

Domestic Postcards

35 cents

35 cents

