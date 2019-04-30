Tina Fey Reveals Her Favorite “Saturday Night Live” Sketch Ever

Tina Fey has revealed that her favorite Saturday Night Live sketches of all-time are the ones starring Rachel Dratch as Debbie Downer.

Fey name-checked the character in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, alongside her Wine Country co-stars, including Dratch, Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph, and Ana Gasteyer. Gasteyer was quick to second Fey’s pick, adding, "I would say so, pretty universally.” In the Debbie Downer sketches, Dratch’s character always managed to ruin any conversation with a bit of bad news or a sobering statistic.

Wine Country, which is Poehler’s directorial debut, hits Netflix on May 10.