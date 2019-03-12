Today is "Free Pancake Day" at IHOP, Here's How to Get Yours!

Today is Free Pancake Day at IHOP. Obviously, this means free pancakes, but the day is also for a good cause.

At IHOP's Free Pancake Day - Flip It Forward For Kids, the restaurant will give away one free short stack of buttermilk pancakes per customer. The deal is available from at least 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., but until 10 p.m. at some restaurants. (Check your local IHOP to ensure participation and hours.) Free Pancake Day supports the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, and the Shriners Hospitals for Children. Basically, the pancakes are free, but visitors can give a donation while they're at the restaurant to benefit the charities. Donations can also be made at IHOP restaurants throughout the month of March. IHOP's goal this year is $4 million.

In addition to Free Pancake Day, in support of the charities there is a special pancake recipe created by a six-year-old. The result is... well, exactly as you might expect from a six-year-old: VERY sweet.

Each year, IHOP holds a Kid Chef competition, which involves contestants between the ages of six and 16, who are being treated at a Children's Miracle Network Hospital. The winner this year was a six-year-old named Brody Simoncini.

