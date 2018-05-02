Today is 'Give STL Day'

For 24 hours, ending at midnight on May 3, donors are invited to donate $10 or more to one or more of the 916 local nonprofits participating in the fifth annual Give STL Day, powered by the St. Louis Community Foundation.

Since 2014, Give STL Day has raised more than $7.5 million for the region’s nonprofits that do so much for our community.

Last year alone, 20,000 individual donor gifts raised a total of $2.13 million for participating nonprofits.

Click Here to read more and to make your contribution.