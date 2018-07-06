Today is National Fried Chicken Day, which automatically makes me think of my mother, since she made the best fried chicken I've ever tasted (and I've tasted some good fried chicken here in St. Louis over the years).

The best way to enjoy this day is to fry up some delicious fried chicken for your family and friends. Cover your chicken with a mixture of cayenne pepper, garlic powder and paprika for a good kick!

At least that what Mother Hewitt says.

Click Here and Here to find out where to get some great deals on fried chicken today and through the weekend.