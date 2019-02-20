Today is "National Love Your Pet Day!"

Do you talk to your pet in a "special voice?"

February 20, 2019
Greg Hewitt
Greg Hewitt

ID 71956482 © Gurinaleksandr | Dreamstime.com

Categories: 
Features
Greg's Blog
Shows

Here are the results of a new survey in honor of "National Love Your Pet Day," which is TODAY...

1.  Dogs are the most popular pet in America.  They're followed by cats . . . fish . . . birds . . . and then hamsters and gerbils.

2.  10% of people regularly say "I love you" to their pet.

3.  10% talk to their pet in a special voice.

4.  9% give their pet table scraps.

5.  Only 4% admit that they probably post TOO MANY pictures of their pet on social media. 

 

Do you talk to your pet in a "special voice?"

Tags: 
National Love Your Pet Day
Greg Hewitt
Greg Hewitt Show

Trish's Dishes