Today Is 'Red Nose Day' To End Childhood Poverty

Red Nose Day is a fundraising campaign run by the non-profit organization Comic Relief Inc., a registered U.S. 501(c)(3) public charity.



Red Nose Day brings people together to have fun, raise money and change the lives of kids who need our help th

It launched in the US in 2015, dedicated to ending child poverty, both in the US and in some of the poorest communities in the world. The money raised by Red Nose Day in the US has benefited programs for children and young people in all 50 states and in 34 countries internationally.



Globally, Red Nose Day has raised over $1 billion since its launch in the UK in 1988.

