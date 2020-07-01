Tom Hanks Says People Who Don't Wear Masks Should Be Ashamed

Tom Hanks caught the coronavirus before it was the "IN" thing, and now he's got some harsh words for anyone who isn't taking it seriously.

He says, quote, "There's really only three things we can do in order to get to tomorrow: Wear a mask, social distance, and wash our hands . . .

"Those things are so simple, so easy, if anybody cannot find it in themselves to practice those three very basic things . . . I just think shame on you.

"Don't be a [P-word>, get on with it, do your part. It's very basic. If you're driving a car, you don't go too fast, you use your turn signal and you avoid hitting pedestrians. My Lord, it's common sense."

Of course, not everyone is doing their part, which is why America has been hit so hard by COVID-19. The U.S. has more than twice the deaths of any other country, and nearly double the cases of the next closest country, Brazil.