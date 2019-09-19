Toys R Us to Launch Pop-Up Stores This Holiday Season

If you still wanna be a Toys R Us kid, you're in luck! On Thursday, the retailer's new parent company announced that it will open two pop-up stores this holiday season in Chicago and Atlanta. Business Insider reports that the two "Toys R Us Adventure" locations will feature "more than a dozen interactive play rooms, larger-than-life toys and installations featuring Geoffrey, the brand's beloved giraffe mascot."

Tru Kids CEO Richard Barry added in a statement, "As we focus on bringing a reimagined Toys R Us to the United States, we believe this live experience coupled with our new experiential retail stores will attract families from around the world and create a unique opportunity to rediscover the magic of this beloved family brand."

The pop-ups are set to open in late October along Chicago's Magnificent Mile and in Atlanta at EDENS' Lenox Marketplace. They're then expected to move to other U.S. cities sometime in 2020.