Twitter Is Busy Debating the Right Way to Draw an 'X'

The Internet is a funny place. Remember the white/gold dress or blue/black dress argument or the Yanny-Laurel debate that caused a thousand heads to simultaneously ache across the globe?



Well, the ever-curious Janes and Johns of Twitter have now come up with a new head-scratcher. As of the time of writing, many of them were fiercely debating a simple question — How do you draw an 'X'?

And no, it has nothing to do with the upcoming Valentine's Day or your insipid love life.

But really, how many ways are there to write an English alphabet even if it is the edgy 'X'?

There are apparently eight (Yes, you read that right) ways to write X, claims Twitter account @SMASEY.



"...this is so interesting to me - which way do you draw an X? Colored line being the first stroke," wrote @SMASEY before kicking off a global debate.



Posted on Sunday, the tweet has gone viral with nearly 10K retweets.

Click Here to read more.