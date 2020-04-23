Twitter Swoons Over "Sad" Bulldog named "Big Poppa"

Twitter has gone doggone crazy for a 3-year-old English bulldog named Big Poppa after he was caught with a hangdog expression on his face during quarantine.

"Big Poppa has been so sad today," his owner, 38-year-old Atlanta costume designer Rashida Ellis, tweeted Tuesday with a pic of her depressed pup. "I think he misses playing with the kids in the building. He just watches them from the patio." BuzzFeed notes that "Big Poppa" instantly started trending on Twitter as users swooned for his sweet-looking mug and relatable demeanor. "Not being dramatic, but I would literally die for Big Poppa," wrote Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams, while Ellen DeGeneres tweeted, "Stay inside. Flatten this curve. Do it for Big Poppa."

Others agreed that "my COVID-19 priorities have now shifted to whatever is best for Big Poppa" and "we need to make the world a better one for Big Poppa."

I even got in on this...

There can be no resolution to this crisis, whenever that may be, without first consulting Big Poppa and his need to play w/the kids on the lawn outside! I'm sure @susan6768 will concur... — Greg Hewitt (@GregHewittSTL) April 23, 2020

