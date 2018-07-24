UPDATE: Fan Who "Stole" Baseball From Kid Isn’t Actually a Jerk

It just goes to show you that the social media outrage machine is a powerful thing once it gets started.

It turns out the Chicago Cubs fan who appeared to steal a ball from a little kid during a game on Sunday is not the jerk trolls made him out to be.

Contrary to what the now-viral footage appeared to show, Deadspin confirmed on Monday that the man actually gave every ball he collected to children sitting nearby--including the kid he appeared to slight.

“I was sitting the next to the boy and the same fan helped him snag a ball a few innings before this,” an eyewitness tweeted after the footage went viral. A second person added, “The other ball the kid has was the one the same guy caught and gave him before this. I was sitting next to him.”

In the footage posted online, the man is seen grabbing a game-used ball meant for a little boy and appearing to gloat about it to the woman sitting beside him.

