UPDATE: Police Sources Claim Jussie Smollett Rehearsed Attack With 2 Brothers

The two brothers who were arrested and questioned over the alleged attack on Jussie Smollett claim that they not only staged the attack, but rehearsed it with Smollett prior to the incident.

Chicago law enforcement sources tell TMZ that Abel and Ola Osundairo claim they scouted a location with Smollett and chose one outside the actor's apartment because it had a camera that could capture the attack. The Osundairo brothers also claim Smollett wanted them to make it a "physical thing," but not to the point that he would be seriously injured. They allegedly kept track of Smollett on the night of the attack by watching the Instagram Stories he uploaded.

Since being questioned, the Osundairo brothers have issued a statement that reads, "We are not racist. We are not homophobic and we are not anti-Trump. We were born and raised in Chicago and are American citizens."

Click Here to read more.