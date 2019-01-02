U.S. Missile Agency Apologizes for Odd New Year's Eve Tweet

On New Year's Eve, the U.S. Strategic Command, which oversees America's nuclear missile arsenal, tweeted that it was prepared "to drop something much, much bigger" than the Times Square ball.

The AP reports that agency's tweet was accompanied by video of B-2 bombers dropping bombs at a test range.

Onlookers were less than thrilled with the tweet, which compelled Strategic Command to delete it and apologize for its "poor taste."