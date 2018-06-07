Val Kilmer to Return as Iceman in "Top Gun: Maverick"

Val Kilmer has signed on to reprise the role of Tom “Iceman” Kazansky in the upcoming Top Gun sequel.

As The Hollywood Reporter notes, Kilmer’s Iceman was a rival to Tom Cruise’s Maverick in the original film and was known for the classic line, “I don't like you because you're dangerous.” The two ultimately find a mutual respect. Titled Top Gun: Maverick, the sequel will also star Tom Cruise in the titular role.

The project is being helmed by Oblivion director Joseph Kosinski and will follow the fighter pilots as they adjust to a world in which drone technology is making their style of flying obsolete. It will hit theaters on July 12, 2019.

