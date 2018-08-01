VIDEO: "AGT": 71-Year-Old Ballroom Dancer Brings Judges to Tears

On Tuesday's episode of America's Got Talent, 71-year-old ballroom dancer Quin Bommelje and her 35-year-old dance partner Misha Vlasov floored the judges by performing a high energy dance to "Sax" by Fleur East.

Quin only discovered her passion for ballroom dancing 10 years ago when she and her husband of nearly five decades took a class. However, she loved it so much that she kept going and he encouraged her to find a younger dance partner to keep up with her.

Heidi Klum called Quin an "incredible woman" and guest judge Martina McBride was so moved that she teared up and used her Golden Buzzer on the act, sending them immediately through to the live rounds in Hollywood.