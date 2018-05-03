VIDEO: Armored Truck Spills Thousands of $20 Bills on Highway

Commuter cash grab!

An armored truck spilled thousands of $20 bills along an Indiana highway Wednesday morning, prompting motorists to pull over and attempt to score some free scratch. "Bags of money were falling out of the back onto the interstate," Indiana State Police Cpl. Brock McCooe told local FOX affiliate WXIN. "Sort of something out of a movie scene, where you have...loose bills flying all over the interstate, vehicles stopping, people getting out of their cars."

While troopers initially estimated that $600,000 was lost in the incident, they later said the amount was unclear. It was also reportedly unclear what caused the back doors of the Brinks truck to burst open, but one thing's for sure: Making off with that money is a crime, and authorities are reportedly scanning video footage for the license plates of those who took some dough.

"If you’re willing to, in good conscience, turn it back in, there’s amnesty," McCooe added. "There’s no real questions asked if you’re willing to give it back."

Video from Jazmyne Danae shows people picking up money on the side of WB I-70 after it flew out of a Brinks truck; the truck lost $600K in cash https://t.co/t1TK7VNthh pic.twitter.com/0L78CN9DXb — FOX59 News (@FOX59) May 2, 2018

