VIDEO: Chick-Fil-A Is Testing Prep-at-Home Meal Kits

In a nod to the popularity of Blue Apron-like meal kits, Chick-Fil-A is test-marketing convenient, prep-at-home dinner kits in 150 Atlanta-area restaurants.

“We know our guests are busier than ever and need a variety of convenient dinner options," says Michael Patrick, an innovation program leader at Chick-Fil-A. The initial to-go offerings don't need to be ordered in advance--customers can pick them up via the drive-through window or inside the restaurant--and are based on fresh ingredients, including antibiotic-free chicken. Initial dishes include chicken parmesan, chicken enchiladas, dijon chicken, pan roasted chicken, and chicken flatbread.

The meal kits cost $15.89 each.

