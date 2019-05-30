VIDEO: Kate McKinnon Impersonates Reese Witherspoon on “Billy on the Street”

Kate McKinnon pretends she's Reese Witherspoon in the newest episode of Billy on the Street.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the segment shows McKinnon wearing a sundress and speaking with a slight Southern accent while presenting herself as Witherspoon to random New Yorkers on the street. While most of the passersby were quick to believe McKinnon was actually Witherspoon, at least one woman recognized the Saturday Night Live star for who she really was.

When host Billy Eichner asked, “Do you think Reese Witherspoon is grateful for the freedom of speech?” the young woman responded, “Well this is Kate McKinnon, so…” before Eichner said, “Oh shut up,” and stormed off.