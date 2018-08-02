VIDEO: Mother Posts Super Sweet Video of Young Son With New Puppy
"With my wonderful, profoundly disabled, son he’s calm & understanding"
A woman Tweeted a video of her young son who is living with a disabilty, interacting with their new puppy... and the response online has been nothing short of amazing.
She wrote on Twitter, "We took a year to decide to get a dog. We’ve had Barney 4 weeks. He’s a crazy, bouncy, yampy puppy that gets so excited he wees! Yet with Hugh, my wonderful, profoundly disabled, son he’s calm & understanding. Definitely the right decision."
We agree...
We took a year to decide to get a dog. We’ve had Barney 4 weeks. He’s a crazy, bouncy, yampy puppy that gets so excited he wees! Yet with Hugh, my wonderful, profoundly disabled, son he’s calm & understanding. Definitely the right decision. #PMLD #springerspaniel #FOXG1syndrome pic.twitter.com/is24GcOTJ5— Little Mama Murphy (@HappyLittleHugh) July 30, 2018
We are overwhelmed & amazed by the support, love & kindness that you have all shown. I apologise that, despite my best intentions and, according to my son, ‘spending all day on my phone’, I’ve not been able to respond individually to to all. Thank you though. Thank you all. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/O0HmbB60OY— Little Mama Murphy (@HappyLittleHugh) August 1, 2018