VIDEO: Mother Posts Super Sweet Video of Young Son With New Puppy

A woman Tweeted a video of her young son who is living with a disabilty, interacting with their new puppy... and the response online has been nothing short of amazing.

She wrote on Twitter, "We took a year to decide to get a dog. We’ve had Barney 4 weeks. He’s a crazy, bouncy, yampy puppy that gets so excited he wees! Yet with Hugh, my wonderful, profoundly disabled, son he’s calm & understanding. Definitely the right decision."

We agree...

