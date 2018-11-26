VIDEO: New LION KING Trailer Scores Record Views in First 24 Hours

the trailer for Disney's upcoming Lion King remake scored record views online following its debut on Thanksgiving (Nov. 22).

The new teaser for the live-action reimagining of the blockbuster 1994 animated film nabbed 224.6 million global views in the first 24 hours, coming in second to the 2017 trailer for Avengers: Infinity War, which drew 238 million, according to Disney Studios.

Video of The Lion King Official Teaser Trailer

"To our entire pride: Thank you for helping the teaser trailer for #TheLionKing become the most-viewed Disney trailer debut ever as it reached a record-breaking 224.6 million global views in 24 hours!" Disney posted across social media Saturday (Nov. 24).

The remake features the heavy-hitting musical duo of Beyonce as Nala and Donald Glover as Simba. Beyonce is credited in the trailer with her last name, Knowles-Carter.

Other cast members include James Earl Jones, returning as Mufasa; Seth Rogan as Pumbaa; and John Oliver as Zazu.

Jon Favreau is directing the film, which opens July 19, 2019.