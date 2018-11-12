VIDEO: Pete Davidson Apologizes to Dan Crenshaw on SNL

Pete Davidson apologized on this weekend's edition of Saturday Night Live for mocking Dan Crenshaw, a Navy veteran who wears an eyepatch to conceal a war injury.

Davidson said on last week's show that the Republican candidate for Congress looked like a "hitman in a porno movie." He then dismissively added with a shrug: "I'm sorry. I know he lost his eye in war -- or whatever."

The remark was met with criticism on social media and television opinion shows, however the former Navy SEAL repeatedly said he didn't like the comment, but wouldn't demand an apology or ask that any action be taken against Davidson at his job.

"In what I'm sure is a shock to people who know me, I made a poor choice last week," Davidson said during Saturday's "Weekend Update" segment as the audience laughed.

"Nah, I did. I made a joke about Lt. Com. Dan Crenshaw and, on behalf of the show, and myself, I apologize. My poor mom. Can you imagine being my mom? That must suck. ... It can't be easy when everyone's mad at your son and roommate. No, but I mean this from the bottom of my heart, it was a poor choice of words. The man is a war hero and he deserves all the respect in the world."

Davidson then said he thinks his joke might have done some good since it united Democrats and Republicans to agree on something, "That I'm a dick."

"You think?" Crenshaw said as he slid next to Davidson at the "Weekend Update" desk.

His appearance was met with cheers from the crowd.

"Thank you so much for coming," Davidson said.

"Thanks for making a Republican look good," Crenshaw replied.

"You've got to stop saying that," laughed Davidson, who is a vocal Democrat with a Hillary Clinton tattoo on his leg.

He then went on to explain Crenshaw wears the eyepatch because he lost his eye in an IED explosion in Afghanistan during his third combat tour.

"And I'm sorry," Davidson said.

"Thank you, Pete. I appreciate you saying that," Crenshaw said.

"So, we're good?" Davidson asked.

"We're good. Apology accepted," Crenshaw replied, just as his phone rang with an Ariana Grande ringtone, prompting Davidson to chuckle.

Davidson and Grande last month broke off their engagement after a whirlwind romance.

Crenshaw was then urged to make fun of a photo of Davidson in retaliation, which he gamely did, but the segment ended on a serious note with Crenshaw urging Americans to focus on what unites, not divides them.

He also paid tribute to all of the men and women who have served in the armed forces, as well as the heroes who died in the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks, "like Pete's father," a firefighter who lost his life rescuing people.

The Republican was elected as member of the U.S. House serving southeastern Texas on Tuesday.