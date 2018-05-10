VIDEO: Rob Lowe Sleeps Better "Away From My Wife"

Rob Lowe and his wife Sheryl have been married for 27 years, but Rob tells Ellen that he would rather sleep alone.

"I sleep better on the road because I'm not with my wife. People, it's the truth! I love her enough to speak the truth"

He added that part of the problem is his wife's late night obsession with the iPad version of "Family Feud".

"She wakes me up like Honey...quick! Name five foods that are gross! I'm like, I just want to go to bed."

