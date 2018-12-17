VIDEO: SNL Pokes Fun at Oscar Host Search WitH Hilarious "Audition Tapes"

With Kevin Hart out as the host of the upcoming Oscars, the Academy has had a hard time finding a replacement -- and Saturday Night Live gave an inside look at the screen tests from some of the possible new hosts.

In one of the sketch comedy show's best impression showcases, almost the entire cast -- as well as host Matt Damon -- turned out to do their best celebrity impressions as they auditioned to serve as host.

"The search for a new host begins," the sketch's voice-over announcer intoned, introducing the faux screen tests. "Who will risk everything for the chance to gain nothing?"

Among the most impressive impressions were Damon's pitch-perfect imitations of Chris Hemsworth and Matthew McConaughey, as well as Aidy Bryant's take on Nanette comic Hannah Gadsby (and later Roseanne Barr) and Pete Davidson's brilliantly low-energy impersonation of Rami Malek.