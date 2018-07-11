Video Surfaces of George Clooney’s Scary Scooter Crash

This is much worse then I thought when we first heard that George Clooney had been involved in a "scooter accident".

It's not an accident, it's a full blown crash!

Footage of the crash that sent him to an Italian hospital on Tuesday has surfaced. In the surveillance video, a blue Mercedes is seen veering into oncoming traffic while attempting to turn into a residential compound.

The video also shows what is believed to be Clooney’s scooter crashing into the car while another scooter alongside him manages to veer around it. CNN reports that the 57-year-old Oscar winner was scooting around the island of Sardinia around 8:15 a.m. when he was struck. The actor visited a nearby hospital, but didn't suffer any injuries or break any bones.

He's already been released from the hospital and will resume filming his miniseries based on the book Catch-22.

(The accident occurs at :20)