VIRAL VIDEO: 100 Professional Goats Went on the Loose in Boise

Nearly 100 goats invaded the streets of Boise, Idaho, Friday morning--and nobody seemed to know why.

"#BREAKING: About 100 goats are on the loose right now in a #Boise neighborhood," local reporter Joe Parris tweeted around 7:30 a.m. local time. "They are going house to house eating everything in sight. Nobody has a clue where they came from...updates to follow." He also shared a "live look at #Boise Goat-a-Palooza 2018" that shows what looks like dozens of goats loitering on lawns and jaywalking across the street.

KTVB reported that "Animal Control responded to the scene with a single truck, but quickly realized that wasn't going to be enough." Parris later updated the situation with a Twitter video of the goats being corralled, along with the caption, "Party is over 'kids!' Loose goats have been cornered and loaded back onto a truck owned by 'We Rent Goats.'" The Washington Post that around sunrise, the professional goats were working in a drainage area nearby when they busted out of a gate.